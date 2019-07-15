Digital Taipei wrapped up July 14 at Taipei Expo Park, with around 200 buyers from 20 countries and territories including Germany, India, Japan, the Philippines and the U.S. attending Taiwan’s top digital content trade show.



Organized by the Industrial Development Bureau under the Ministry of Economic Affairs, the three-day event comprised a series of international forums alongside business matchmaking and talent recruitment sessions. It also featured an exhibition area on animation, blockchain, e-learning, games and sensory technology.



Yen Feng-chi, deputy head of IDB’s Information Technology Industries Division, said Digital Taipei has served as a key platform for bolstering ties between Taiwan and overseas digital content creators, investors and publishers since its launch in 2009. The event provides an ideal opportunity for local startups to strengthen their international profiles, he added.



Discussions during this year’s forums focused on topics such as business opportunities resulting from the emergence of 5G, or fifth-generation, wireless technology; interdisciplinary collaboration using augmented and virtual reality; and games industry development.



Keynote speakers included Liu Si-ming, president of New Taipei City-based HTC Vive Originals; Jonathan Lin, a modeler at California-headquartered DreamWorks Animation LLC; and Takeshi Kuramochi, founder and CEO of Japan-based video game sound design company Inspion Inc.



One of the highlights in the exhibition zone was the Summer Game Show, which saw 75 domestic and foreign companies showcasing the latest gaming advances across 420 booths. It featured an intellectual property promotion area and a pavilion spotlighting online and motion-sensor games created or co-developed by local talents.



Last year, the fair attracted more than 100 exhibitors from home and abroad, generating around NT$1.4 billion (US$45 million) in business opportunities, according to the IDB.