TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A Filipino fishery worker was indicted on Friday (July 12) for murder after a killing spree on the high seas resulted in the death of eight members of a fishing vessel.

The fisherman has been identified as Aurelio Fronda and is alleged to have knifed two crew members on the Wen Peng (穩鵬號), which is registered in Pingtung County’s Donggang township.

Two Filipinos died, several other crew members were injured, while six jumped overboard to escape the attack and are thought to have been lost at sea, according to the Manila and Economic Cultural Office (MECO) in Kaohsiung.

The attack is said to have taken place at 3 a.m. on Feb. 20, approximately 1,540 nautical miles from Port Louis, Mauritius.

MECO officials were dispatched to provide translation and legal advice. Banayo said this assistance was provided to all nationals, in accordance with Philippine and Taiwan laws.

A Taiwan Fisheries Agency spokesperson was quoted as saying: “A fight broke out when the chief officer hacked two of his crew to death in a disciplinary action dispute."

Six crew members reportedly jumped overboard to flee the suspect, Aurelio Fronda. The five Indonesians and one Filipino, identified as Rizaldy Viernes, haven’t been seen since.

After arresting Fronda on March 2 and temporarily holding him on a nearby fishing vessel, special agents detained him on the vessel, Hsun Hu No. 8 (巡護八號), for the voyage back to Taiwan. Fronda and the vessel where brought to Kaohsiung on March 24, when the Pingtung District Prosecutor's Office began to investigate the case, according to the Coast Guard Administration.

On March 4, search and rescue operations to find the missing six crew members were halted. The victims’ relatives were reported as saying they were frustrated at having to wait for information about their loved ones, with come reporting "no visible effort to locate missing victims."

Based on their findings, Prosecutors on Friday recommended that the suspect be handed a heavy sentence as he showed no mercy during his vicious assaults and refused to confess during questioning. Prosecutors then indicted Fronda on charges of homicide, attempted homicide, and abandonment of a corpse, reported CNA.