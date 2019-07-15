  1. Home
  2. Environment

Taiwan implements cash incentives for leopard cat protection

The new measures will first apply to residents in Miaoli and Nantou counties

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/07/15 17:42
A leopard cat (Forest Bureau photo)

A leopard cat (Forest Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Incentive measures are being introduced in Miaoli and Nantou counties in a bid to protect endangered leopard cats (石虎) in Taiwan, as a trial program for the conservation of the animal was approved by the Council of Agriculture on July 1.

According to the Forest Bureau, cash rewards will be provided to residents who abide by the guidelines set out in the “Incentive Program for Leopard Cat Friendly Farms” (友善石虎生態服務給付試辦方案). Community groups that conduct patrols on leopard cats’ habitats, report and help remove traps, and assist in local conservation work, will receive a reward of NT$60,000 a year.

Farmers who agree to spare their farmland (measuring at least 970 square meters) from herbicides, raticides, and animal traps, will receive a reward of NT$20,000 per hectare. Meanwhile, poultry farm owners who report leopard cats to the authorities without hurting them will receive NT$3,000 per incident.

A cash reward ranging from NT$10,000 to 100,000 will also be granted to the three aforementioned parties for setting up cameras to monitor the whereabouts of the endangered species and successfully capturing images of the elusive animal.

The Forest Bureau has also collaborated with the Ministry of Transportation and Communications and local governments to establish a national ecosystem network and action plan for the conservation of threatened species. Measures include building anti-collision fences along roads where leopard cats are frequently spotted.
leopard cat
conservation

RELATED ARTICLES

G20 leaders urged to put pressure on Japan over resumed commercial whaling
G20 leaders urged to put pressure on Japan over resumed commercial whaling
2019/06/28 16:29
Bill to protect Taiwan's leopard cats nixed by Miaoli County Council
Bill to protect Taiwan's leopard cats nixed by Miaoli County Council
2019/06/05 12:44
World’s smallest McDonald’s opens in Sweden
World’s smallest McDonald’s opens in Sweden
2019/05/28 02:03
Taiwan elementary school in Penghu honored for beach clean-up efforts
Taiwan elementary school in Penghu honored for beach clean-up efforts
2019/05/14 14:51
Taiwan Minister of Interior apologizes for jeopardizing black bear​​'s safety
Taiwan Minister of Interior apologizes for jeopardizing black bear​​'s safety
2019/05/03 16:49