US sports envoys to visit Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two former U.S. professional basketball players, Holly Warlick and Carol Jue, will visit Taiwan as sports envoys from July 16-22.

Warlick and Jue will take part in a variety of events in Taipei and Kaohsiung, including workshops, discussions, and basketball clinics, said the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) via a press statement issued on Monday (July 15). The aim is to strengthen women’s leadership in sports, foster youth development, and empower women and girls, AIT added.

Warlick is a member of the U.S. Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame. She also played on the U.S. gold medal-winning team at the 1979 R. William Jones Cup in Taipei.

Since joining California's Chapman University as head coach in 2003, Jue has delivered victories for the Panthers in over 70 percent of the team’s games. Jue is the only Chinese-American head basketball coach, male or female, in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

The two coaches' visit to Taiwan marks Arts, Culture and Sports Month, part of AIT’s year-long campaign commemorating the 40th anniversary of the U.S.’s Taiwan Relations Act. “Each month of 2019 features a unique theme, highlighting the multifaceted nature of U.S.-Taiwan relations,” said AIT.

Warlick and Jue will also be guests of honor at the Buddha’s Light International Association (BLIA) Cup University Basketball Tournament at the Kaohsiung Arena. The tournament this year will include teams from Australia, Canada, China, Japan, New Zealand, the Philippines, Taiwan, and the United States.

The visit was organized by the Office of Sports Diplomacy at the U.S. State Department's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, according to AIT. During their stay in Taiwan, the envoys will take part in two public lectures. Both events will be conducted in English with Chinese consecutive interpretation. The information is as follows: