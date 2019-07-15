TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Former Foxconn chairman Terry Gou (郭台銘) congratulated Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) on his victory in the Kuomintang’s (KMT) presidential primary, but remained silent about whether he would leave the party to run as an independent candidate in the 2020 presidential race, Liberty Times reported on Monday (July 15).

In a statement released by his campaign office on Monday after the results of the KMT primary were announced, Gou first congratulated Han on his success in the primary and offered his blessing.

The tycoon then said that during the 90 days on the campaign trail, he had traveled to every county and city in Taiwan, shook countless warm hands, and encountered countless people who were yearning for changes. He further said that in the still of night, he would ask himself what he could do for the land that he loves so much and for the good people who live on this land.

At the end of his statement, Gou said that his love for the Republic of China will never change, and that he will never give up his dedication to the country. However, he did not mention whether or not he would consider leaving the KMT and running as an independent candidate.