|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|59
|32
|.648
|—
|Tampa Bay
|55
|40
|.579
|6
|Boston
|50
|43
|.538
|10
|Toronto
|35
|59
|.372
|25½
|Baltimore
|28
|65
|.301
|32
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|58
|34
|.630
|—
|Cleveland
|51
|40
|.560
|6½
|Chicago
|42
|47
|.472
|14½
|Kansas City
|32
|62
|.340
|27
|Detroit
|29
|59
|.330
|27
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|59
|35
|.628
|—
|Oakland
|53
|41
|.564
|6
|Texas
|50
|44
|.532
|9
|Los Angeles
|48
|46
|.511
|11
|Seattle
|39
|58
|.402
|21½
___
|Saturday's Games
Baltimore 2, Tampa Bay 1, 1st game
Toronto 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
Oakland 13, Chicago White Sox 2
Tampa Bay 12, Baltimore 4, 2nd game
Minnesota 6, Cleveland 2
L.A. Dodgers 11, Boston 2
Kansas City 4, Detroit 1
Houston 7, Texas 6, 11 innings
L.A. Angels 9, Seattle 2
|Sunday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 2
Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 1
Cleveland 4, Minnesota 3
Detroit 12, Kansas City 8
Houston 12, Texas 4
L.A. Angels 6, Seattle 3
Oakland 3, Chicago White Sox 2
L.A. Dodgers 7, Boston 4, 12 innings
|Monday's Games
Tampa Bay (Snell 5-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 5-4), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Norris 2-8) at Cleveland (Plutko 3-1), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Thornton 3-6) at Boston (Porcello 6-7), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 11-3) at Kansas City (Junis 4-8), 8:15 p.m.
Houston (James 4-0) at L.A. Angels (Canning 3-5), 10:07 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 5-4), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Voth 0-0) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 0-2), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at Cleveland (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Waguespack 1-0) at Boston (Cashner 9-3), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Young 2-0) at Texas (Lynn 12-4), 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 6-6) at Minnesota (Pineda 6-4), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-0) at Kansas City (Sparkman 2-5), 8:15 p.m.
Houston (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-3), 10:07 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 10-7) at Oakland (Mengden 4-1), 10:07 p.m.