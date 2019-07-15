  1. Home
American League

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/07/15 16:01
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 59 32 .648
Tampa Bay 55 40 .579 6
Boston 50 43 .538 10
Toronto 35 59 .372 25½
Baltimore 28 65 .301 32
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 58 34 .630
Cleveland 51 40 .560
Chicago 42 47 .472 14½
Kansas City 32 62 .340 27
Detroit 29 59 .330 27
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 59 35 .628
Oakland 53 41 .564 6
Texas 50 44 .532 9
Los Angeles 48 46 .511 11
Seattle 39 58 .402 21½

___

Saturday's Games

Baltimore 2, Tampa Bay 1, 1st game

Toronto 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Oakland 13, Chicago White Sox 2

Tampa Bay 12, Baltimore 4, 2nd game

Minnesota 6, Cleveland 2

L.A. Dodgers 11, Boston 2

Kansas City 4, Detroit 1

Houston 7, Texas 6, 11 innings

L.A. Angels 9, Seattle 2

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 2

Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 1

Cleveland 4, Minnesota 3

Detroit 12, Kansas City 8

Houston 12, Texas 4

L.A. Angels 6, Seattle 3

Oakland 3, Chicago White Sox 2

L.A. Dodgers 7, Boston 4, 12 innings

Monday's Games

Tampa Bay (Snell 5-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 5-4), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Norris 2-8) at Cleveland (Plutko 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Thornton 3-6) at Boston (Porcello 6-7), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 11-3) at Kansas City (Junis 4-8), 8:15 p.m.

Houston (James 4-0) at L.A. Angels (Canning 3-5), 10:07 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 5-4), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Voth 0-0) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Cleveland (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Waguespack 1-0) at Boston (Cashner 9-3), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Young 2-0) at Texas (Lynn 12-4), 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 6-6) at Minnesota (Pineda 6-4), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-0) at Kansas City (Sparkman 2-5), 8:15 p.m.

Houston (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-3), 10:07 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 10-7) at Oakland (Mengden 4-1), 10:07 p.m.