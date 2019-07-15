TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —Taiwan won five medals and ranked 5th place in the International Physics Olympiad.

The 50th International Physics Olympiad took place in Israel this year. Out of 78 countries and 360 participating students, the Taiwanese team won two gold and three medals.

The Ministry of Education stated that the five team members were selected from among 2,315 competitors and that the team was led by Professor Lao Shian-Jung (高賢忠) of the department of physics at National Taiwan Normal University.

The award ceremony took place on July 14. For more information, please visit the website.