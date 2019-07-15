TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- An aide close to Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) has revealed that if he were to run for president, he would do so as an independent.

With both the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and Kuomintang (KMT) having now decided on their candidates for the 2020 election, speculation regarding Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je’s potential bid for the presidency is on the increase. An aide from the Ko camp has revealed to the United Daily News (UDN) that if the mayor were to run, it would be as an independent candidate.

The aide stated that while running under the banner of one of the major parties might have its conveniences, it would not be a popular choice with Ko’s base. Ko is expected to officially announce his candidacy in August, although nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

The UDN report added that representatives from both the KMT and DPP had met with Ko, including those from within unsuccessful KMT candidate Terry Gou’s (郭台銘) circle. Gou lost out on the KMT nomination and is suspected to be planning his own independent campaign. Ko’s aide stated that all talks were to “exchange ideas” only.

Taiwan’s presidential election will take place on January 11, 2020.