TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Thai celebrity blogger and YouTuber Mint visited Taipei last week at the invitation of the city government for a short film project aimed at promoting Taipei tourism.

Mint has over a million fans on her Facebook page, “I Roam Alone,” and 330,000 followers on YouTube. She is one of the best-known travel bloggers in Thailand and has set foot in more than 60 countries, according to the Taipei Department of Information and Tourism.

At a press event on July 12, Mint shared her experience of traveling in Taipei as well as the tourist attractions and delicacies the city has to offer. A range of film clips featuring her journey in the island’s capital will be released in August, said Mint.

Dubbed “Taipei Power-up,” the blogger's recommended itinerary focuses on spots touted to calm the mind and soothe the soul. From the Hydrangeas at Zhuzihu, the Beitou hot springs, and the Maokong gondola to Dadaocheng historical sites, temples, and refurbished shops, visitors will be led on an exploratory tour that promises to exceed their expectations.

Thanks to a reciprocal visa-exemption program and the boom of budget airlines, the number of tourists exchanged between the two countries reached one million in 2018. The tourism department plans to hold more promotional campaigns in the Southeast Asian nation next month.