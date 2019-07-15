Taiwan's opposition Nationalist Party on Monday nominated the pro-China mayor of the southern city of Kaohsiung as its 2020 presidential candidate.

Han Kuo-yu beat four other contenders in the Nationalist Party primary, including the former chairman of Foxconn Technology, billionaire Terry Gou, to win the nomination.

Han, who has been Kaohsiung mayor since November, will challenge President Tsai Ing-wen in the January contest.

Read more: Can Taiwan counter China's mounting pressure?

He provoked controversy earlier this year after he met with senior Chinese officials and signed deals with four Chinese cities to sell 5.2 billion New Taiwan dollars ($165 million, €149 million) worth of agricultural goods.

The 62-year-old has described the prospect of Taiwan's full independence from the mainland as "more scary" than syphilis. China considers the self-ruled island a breakaway region.

Tsai enters the presidential race weakened by the poor performance of her Democratic Progressive Party in local elections in late 2018.

amp/rc (AP, Reuters)

DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.