TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) has issued heat hazard alerts for 16 counties and cities in Taiwan as the mercury has soared over 36.9 degrees Celsius in Taipei and Kaohsiung.

The CWB has issued an orange heat hazard alert for Taitung County, Taipei City, New Taipei City, Kaohsiung City, and Hualien County. A yellow heat advisory has been issued for Taoyuan City, Hsinchu City, Hsinchu County, Miaoli County, Taichung City, Changhua County, Yilan County, Yunlin County, Nantou County, Pingtung County, and Tainan City.

By 1 p.m. today (July 15), Yuemei in Kaohsiung City and Taipei City have registered scorching hot highs of 36.9 degrees Celsius, according to the CWB. Parts of New Taipei City, Yilan County, Pingtung County, Taitung County, and Taoyuan City have also seen the mercury climb up to 36 degrees today.

Due to increased moisture in the air, more thunderstorms are likely in mountainous areas and in the foothills compared to Sunday (July 14), especially in southern Taiwan, according to the CWB. Due to the sweltering temperatures and the high UV index, the CWB advises those who are engaging in outdoor activities today to apply plenty of sunscreen and to stay hydrated.

Orange heat alerts are issued when the maximum temperature reaches 36 degrees Celsius for three consecutive days or when the maximum daily temperature climbs to 38 degrees or higher in a single day. A yellow warning indicates the affected area could see maximum daily temperatures of up to 36 degrees.