  1. Home
  2. Culture

Taiwan's Anna Hu first female Asian jewelry designer to join French haute fashion association

Inspiration for latest series drawn from music

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/07/15 14:37
Hu's works were inspired by music. (Hu's photo) 

Hu's works were inspired by music. (Hu's photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Anna Hu is the first Asian jewelry designer to officially become a member of the Fédération française de la couture.

Hu participated in a week of high fashion jewelry at the Hotel Ritz in Paris. She was inducted into the federation as its first female jewelry designer of Asian descent.

Hu is not only a jewelry designer but also a cellist, and the jewelry series showcased in Paris was inspired by music. One of Hu’s works, Saint Basil’s music bracelet, was inspired by a combination of classical music and Saint Basil's Cathedral in Moscow, Russia.

If you are interested in Hu’s designs, you can visit her website.


Hu and Pascal Morand, chairman of the Fédération française de la couture (From Anna Hu's Facebook account)
jewelry

RELATED ARTICLES

Emotion and passion embodied in Modigliani Jewelry at Taipei IN Style
Emotion and passion embodied in Modigliani Jewelry at Taipei IN Style
2017/11/17 18:21
Turkish police intercepts Colombian suspect in Taiwan jewelry theft
Turkish police intercepts Colombian suspect in Taiwan jewelry theft
2017/11/08 20:03
Hong Kong hammer heist nets NT$100 million in 10 seconds
Hong Kong hammer heist nets NT$100 million in 10 seconds
2017/09/19 16:13
Gold left in Taitung parking lot returned to owner
Gold left in Taitung parking lot returned to owner
2017/03/09 11:11