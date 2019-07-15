TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Anna Hu is the first Asian jewelry designer to officially become a member of the Fédération française de la couture.

Hu participated in a week of high fashion jewelry at the Hotel Ritz in Paris. She was inducted into the federation as its first female jewelry designer of Asian descent.

Hu is not only a jewelry designer but also a cellist, and the jewelry series showcased in Paris was inspired by music. One of Hu’s works, Saint Basil’s music bracelet, was inspired by a combination of classical music and Saint Basil's Cathedral in Moscow, Russia.



If you are interested in Hu’s designs, you can visit her website.



Hu and Pascal Morand, chairman of the Fédération française de la couture (From Anna Hu's Facebook account)