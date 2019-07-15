Taipei, July 14 (CNA) President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) got a close look at the Statue of Liberty in New York on Saturday (U.S. time) and said seeing it helped her appreciate democracy and freedom.



"Seeing her at a close distance helped me better appreciate the significance of the existence of freedom and democracy," she wrote in a Facebook post, after taking a tourist ferry on the Hudson River that took her past the iconic landmark.



The statue represents the freedom of the United States, and it illuminates the path in front of democratic countries, Tsai wrote.



Also on Saturday morning before departing the Big Apple for the Caribbean to visit four diplomatic allies of Taiwan, Tsai walked in Central Park with young Taiwanese who mostly settled in New York after finishing their studies in U.S. cities.



During the walk, Tsai said many of the Taiwanese expressed their concern for Taiwan and told her they would return to Taiwan to cast ballots in the upcoming presidential and legislative elections, slated for Jan. 11, 2020, in which Tsai will be seeking re-election.



Tsai flew to New York on Thursday where she stayed for two nights before continuing her trip to the Caribbean at around noon Saturday (U.S. time).



During her visit to New York, Tsai met with the United Nations representatives of Taiwan's diplomatic allies at Taiwan's liaison office in New York and delivered a speech at Columbia University.



Her visit, however, drew protests by Chinese groups outside the hotel where she was stayed, which at one point got involved in physical altercations with pro-Taiwan groups on the other side of street.