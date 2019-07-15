TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan exported NT$85.3 billion (US$2.7 billion) worth of agricultural exports in the first half of this year, logging 6.5 percent growth compared to last year, according to the Council of Agriculture (COA).

Among the 1.16 million tons of exports, fruit accounted for the lion’s share, posting considerable 48.7 percent year-on-year growth. Rice, tea, flowers, and fishery products also significantly contributed to the island’s agricultural exports.

Rebutting reports the stellar performance should be credited to China, a major market for Taiwan’s produce, COA noted that China comprised around 20 percent of the total exports, while exports to Japan, the U.S. and other countries constituted more than 75 percent. It suggests the endeavor to reduce Taiwan’s reliance on China, including increasing its presence in the Southeast Asian market, is bearing fruit.

A breakdown of the figures indicates that in the first six months of the year exports to Saudi Arabia, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Australia rose, respectively, by 33 percent, 21 percent, 21 percent, and 20 percent. The figures dwarf exports to China, New Zealand, the U.S., and Singapore, which increased by, respectively, 15 percent, 15 percent, 14 percent, and 14 percent.

Taiwan’s fruit exports in the first half of 2019 were worth NT$4.23 billion, exceeding the whole of 2018 (NT$4.02 billion). The achievement can be attributed to an enhanced global supply chain, incorporated shipment resources that ensure the quality of the products, and continued overseas promotional events, according to the COA.