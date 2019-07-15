TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A tropical depression to the east of the Philippines is expected by the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) to transform into a tropical storm this evening, and potentially a typhoon, which could affect southern Taiwan or the northern Philippines.

A tropical depression to the east of the Philippines is continuing to develop and could become Tropical Storm Danas, the 5th tropical storm of the year, and potentially a typhoon. The CWB said that the tropical depression could become a tropical storm as soon as this evening, at which time it could issue a tropical storm warning.

This year's 10th tropical depression is located in the east side of the Philippine Sea. As of this morning, the tropical depression is located at 15.5 degrees north latitude and 133.5 degrees east longitude about 1,520 kilometers east-southeast of Taiwan's southernmost tip of Eluanbi and is moving northwest at a speed of 26 kilometers per hour (kph).



Map Danas' possible path from Wu Sheng-yu Facebook page.

The storm is packing maximum sustained winds of 54 kilometers per hour, which is close to the threshold for a tropical storm at 61.92 kph. The CWB predicts that Tropical Storm Danas will take shape sometime between this evening and tomorrow morning.

The CWB predicts that Danas will enter the Bashi Channel to the south of Taiwan and the north of the Philippines by Wednesday (July 17). After entering the channel, Danas is likely to shift northward and if it turns north-northwest, it is more likely to have a greater impact on Taiwan.



Map showing potential tracks of Danas. (Map from tropicaltidbits.com)