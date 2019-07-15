  1. Home
Cat art exhibition at Taipei Expo Park offering hot deals

Pet owners welcome to bring furkids to exhibition

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/07/15 11:04
Cart Art by Shu Yamamoto (Taipei City photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – “Cat Art by Shu Yamamoto,” currently on exhibit at the Taipei Expo Park, is offering preferential deals to students during the summer break.

Featuring emulations of renowned artworks with human subjects swapped for cats, the exhibition celebrates the whimsical take on fine art by Japanese artist and cat lover Shu Yamamoto. The showcase will end on Sept. 15.

As a promotion, college and senior high school students who present their student IDs in pairs will be eligible for admission discounts on weekdays through July 31. They will also receive complementary cat-themed stationery at the show.

The event marks the Japanese artist's first large-scale overseas exhibition. On display are more than 60 paintings mimicking masterpieces of various schools of painting -- from the Mona Lisa to Girl with a Pearl Earring -- but all with the same feline theme.

In addition, pet owners are invited to bring their furkids with them to the exhibition every Friday, a first for Taiwan and an example of Taipei’s effort to promote itself as an animal-friendly city. Individuals who wish to take pets with them are required to place them in a bag or cage. Shuttle bus 279 will be offering transportation services during the exhibition period, according to the organizers.

More information can be found at the event's Facebook page.

Cat Art by Shu Yamamoto (Taipei City photo)

Shuttle bus 279 (Taipei City photo)

'Cat Art by Shu Yamamoto' poster (Taipei City photo)
