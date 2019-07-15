TAIPEI (Taiwan News)— The 2019 Taipei Film Awards has announced that the award for Best Actor goes to Xiao Hu-dou, with Tsai Ming-liang winning Best Director and his film "Your Face" being named Best Documentary.

The 71-year-old Xiao Hu-dou took home Best Actor for his performance in "Dad’s Suit," making him the oldest recipient in the awards’ history. The actor, whose film career spans five decades, portrayed an elderly man in the last stage of his life with accuracy and near perfection.

This year's awards ceremony took place at Zhongshan Hall in Taipei. "Dad’s Suit" scored the most awards, including Best Narrative Feature, Best Cinematography, Best Actor, and Best Supporting Actress.

In an unprecedented occurrence for the awards, two winners split the category of Best Actress. It was shared by 82-year-old actress Liu Yin-shan and 26-year-old Lee Yi-chieh for their performances in the films "A Trip with Mom" and "Wild Sparrow," respectively.

Director Tsai Ming-liang, an all-time winner at the Taipei Film Awards, took the Best Director and Best Documentary awards for "Your Face," and Ryuichi Sakamoto was awarded Best Music for the score he composed for the film. According to the judges, "Your Face" demonstrated the power of close-ups, unique cinematic experiences, and the use of mesmerizing effects in moving images.

This year’s Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress awards were presented to Lin Ho-hsuan (Secrets in the Hot Spring) and Phoebe Huang (Dad’s Suit). For the full list of awards and more information, please visit the official website.