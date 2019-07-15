TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwanese athletes dominated at Wimbledon on Sunday (July 14) with title wins in both women's doubles and mixed doubles, the most wins of any country in the top five events at the tournament.

Taiwan's Latisha Chan (詹詠然) and her Croatian partner Ivan Dodig cruised to an easy 6-2 6-3 victory over Robert Lindstedt of Sweden and Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia to win their second Grand Slam in a row. Chan and Dodig had also claimed the mixed doubles title at the French Open last month.

Chan and Dodig took a blistering 5-0 lead in the first 20 minutes, only allowing their opponents two games in the first set. A break in the 8th game of the second set as they led 5-3 was all the pair needed to seal the win for the match.



Chan (left), Dodig (rigth). (AP photo)

Meanwhile, Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei (謝淑薇) and her Czech partner Barbora Strycova took the women's doubles crown at Wimbledon on Sunday by beating Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada and Xu Yifan of China, 6-2, 6-4. Hsieh and Strycova dominated the field at Wimbledon this year without losing a set and defeated the Canadian and Chinese pairing for the third time in a row.

WTA Tennis described Hsieh's "fiery winners" and "wondrous shots" as keys to the pair's commanding margin of victory in the first set. The Canadian, Chinese duo put up more of a fight in the second set, but critical breaks in the early games gave Hsieh and Strycova the cushion they needed to survive a rally by their opponents, and it was Hsieh who served for the win.

This is Chan's first Grand Slam win at Wimbledon and her fourth overall, with two mixed doubles wins at the French Open and a women's doubles title at the US Open. Hsieh's win on Sunday gave her a third Grand Slam title, with two at Wimbledon and one at the French Open, all in women's doubles.



Strycova (Left), Hsieh (right). (AP photo)