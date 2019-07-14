  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Roger Federer takes on Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon final

It’ll either be Wimbledon championship No. 9 for Roger Federer or No. 5 for Novak Djokovic when they meet in the final.

By  Associated Press
2019/07/14 21:33
Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates defeating Spain's Rafael Nadal during a men's singles semifinal match on day eleven of the Wimbledon Tennis Cha

Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates defeating Spain's Rafael Nadal during a men's singles semifinal match on day eleven of the Wimbledon Tennis Cha

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — It’ll either be Wimbledon championship No. 9 for Roger Federer or No. 5 for Novak Djokovic when they meet in the final.

This is the pair’s third meeting in the title match at the All England Club. Djokovic won both of those previous matchups, in 2014 and 2015.

Federer, who is 37, is going for his 21st Grand Slam trophy overall on Sunday, while the 32-year-old Djokovic is playing for his 16th.

They have played each other 47 times already, with Djokovic holding a 25-22 head-to-head edge. This is also their 16th showdown at a major tournament — the most between any two men in the professional era — and Djokovic leads that count 9-6 so far.
Wimbledon

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's Chans, Hsiehs both triumph at Wimbledon
Taiwan's Chans, Hsiehs both triumph at Wimbledon
2019/07/06 12:50
Gauff, just 15, shocks 5-time champ Venus, 39, at Wimbledon
Gauff, just 15, shocks 5-time champ Venus, 39, at Wimbledon
2019/07/02 13:56
BBC Sport corrects reference to athlete's nationality to Taiwan
BBC Sport corrects reference to athlete's nationality to Taiwan
2018/08/17 15:29
Taiwan’s Tseng wins Wimbledon boys’ title after win at Roland Garros
Taiwan’s Tseng wins Wimbledon boys’ title after win at Roland Garros
2018/07/16 15:50
Taiwanese teen Tseng wins boy's singles title at Wimbledon
Taiwanese teen Tseng wins boy's singles title at Wimbledon
2018/07/16 15:50