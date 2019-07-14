TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Lin Fei-fan (林飛帆), a former student leader of the Sunflower Movement in 2014, is joining the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

DPP Chairman Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰) confirmed the information on Sunday (July 14) via a Facebook post. Reports have said that Lin will officially join the DPP on July 15 and serve as the deputy secretary-general to the party.

“I believe that bringing the bravery and enthusiasm of those years, he will let Taiwanese society see his progress and growth. [He] can once again lead Taiwan’s civil society to face any big challenges,” said Cho, without specifying what position Lin will take on.

Cho said that participation in the DPP of young talented people with critical minds and vigor are needed for the party’s reforms. He also revealed that the party had been in talks with Lin for five months.

Lin is one of the former student leaders in the Sunflower Movement, which was a series of protests against a trade pact with China proposed by the Kuomintang government. Opponents feared that the agreement would drive Taiwan too close with Beijing and thus leave the country vulnerable to China’s economic dominance.

On March 18, 2014, protesters occupied the Legislative Yuan, intensifying the conflict with then President Ma Ying-jeou’s (馬英九) government. The occupation had lasted nearly one month until the Legislative Speaker, Wang Jin-pyng (王金平), agreed to halt the review of the trade pact.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), who was transiting in New York before departing for Haiti on July 13, has said she looks forward to seeing a more inclusive DPP, reported the Central News Agency.

However, Presidential Office Spokesperson Xavier Chang (張惇涵) added that the president did not comment on the arrangement of specific personnel in the party.