TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – New Taipei City Government and its partner have begun to accept registration for the 2019 volunteer work to repair the Tamsuei-Kavalan Historic Trails (淡蘭古道), New Taipei City Department of Travel said on July 9.

The Bengshankeng Historic Trail (崩山坑古道), an important part of the Tamsuei-Kavalan Historic Trails' central route located in Shuangxi District, New Taipei City, has been selected as the subject of the volunteer work. The Tamsuei-Kavalan Historic Trails is a century-old trail network in northern Taiwan connecting the Taipei and Yilan areas.

The Bengshankeng Historic Trail used to be the main artery connecting Shuangxi’s Taiping (泰平) and Ganjiao (柑腳) communities in the old days. However, after the modern highway systems were constructed, the 7-kilometer trail became obsolete and only visited by trail hikers.

Cooperating with Taiwan Thousand Miles Trail Association, New Taipei City Government last year chose the Bengshankeng trail as the initial project that would involve volunteers to repair the trail using materials found on-site, the department said.

Three "trail repair holidays" have been scheduled for late July and early August, and the organizers have begun accepting registration. For registration, fees, and other information regarding the trail repair volunteer activities on July 27, Aug. 3, and Aug. 4, please click the dates.

(Taiwan Thousand Miles Trail Association photo)

The Bengshankeng Historic Trail. (George Liao photo)

