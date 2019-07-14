TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Twelve of Taiwan’s national forest recreation areas will begin to accept payment of admission fees by EasyCard and iPASS on Monday (July 15), Forest Bureau said on July 12.

The bureau said that EasyCard and iPASS sensors have been installed at the entrances of 12 national forest recreation areas, as well as the Bong Bong Train in the Taipingshan National Forest Recreation Area, and the sightseeing mini trains in Wulai, New Taipei City to provide domestic and foreign tourists more versatile ways of paying for admission to these facilities.

The 12 national forest recreation areas are Taipingshan, Manyueyuan, Neidong, and Dongyanshan in northern Taiwan; Basianshan, Dasyueshan, and Aowanda in central Taiwan; Alishan, Shuangliou, and Kenting in southern Taiwan; and Jhihben, and Chihnan in eastern Taiwan, the bureau said.

The bureau added these facilities had been adapted to accept four NFC-enabled smartphone payments linked to visitors’ credit cards--Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Google Pay, and Taiwan Pay--in December last year.

Taiwan’s forest recreation areas are rich in health-enhancing phytoncides and negative ions, so they are perfect destinations for a healthy holiday, the bureau added. Pytoncides (wood essential oils) are produced by plants and trees to protect themselves from insects and germs and are used in aromatherapy.

(Forestry Bureau photo)

The Bong Bong Train in the Taipingshan National Forest Recreation Area. (Forestry Bureau photo)