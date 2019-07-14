TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The English-language Indian news site, the Economic Times published an impressive report on the Taiwanese city of Taichung, praising the city as the center of an “architectural and cultural renaissance.”

The article, penned by Kalpana Sunder, describes some of the unique architecture and attractions of the city, labeling Taichung the “artsy capital” of Taiwan. The article notes the innovative, and environmentally conscious work of architects Toyo Ito and Cecil Balmond in the Taichung National Theater, which Sunder calls the “city’s showstopper.”



Taichung National Theater (Photo from Taiwan Tourism Bureau)

The work also highlight’s the recently completed and pedestrian friendly Liuchuan Canal Waterfront. Other architectural highlights mentioned by the piece are the Taichung Literature Museum, fashioned from an old Japanese dormitory, and the Taichung Cultural and Creative Industries Park, which occupies a refurbished winery.



Liuchuan Canal Waterfront (Wikimedia Commons photo)



Taichung Literature Museum (Photo from Taichung Tourism Office)

The article entitled “Taiwan’s second largest city undergoing an architectural and cultural renaissance” finishes with an introduction of Taichung’s famous Rainbow Village and the popular Feng Chia Night Market.



Rainbow Village (Photo from Taiwan Today)

Taichung continues to develop with a mind for environmental sustainability, and over the past few decades has become a hub for innovative architectural design in Taiwan. Although the bustling city is often overlooked on many tourists’ itineraries, Taichung is an exciting city in the midst of a “ cultural renaissance” and is well worth the visit.