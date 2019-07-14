BASSATERRE (CNA) -- President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has arrived in Taiwan's diplomatic ally of St. Kitts and Nevis, the second stop of her 12-day visit to the United States and four Caribbean allies, following a half-day visit to Haiti earlier in the day.



Tsai was warmly received by Prime Minister Timothy Harris and Taiwanese compatriots in the country who were holding Republic of China (Taiwan) national flags at RLB International Airport in the capital Basseterre to welcome Tsai upon her arrival at around 10 p.m. Saturday.



President Tsai is scheduled to visit Nevis on Sunday, which will make her the first sitting Republic of China (Taiwan) president to visit the island.



Nevis and the neighboring island of St. Kitts constitute the ally officially named the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.



During her stay in the country, Tsai will witness the signing of cooperation agreements between high-level officials and meet with Harris and Governor-General Tapley Seaton.



She will also attend a groundbreaking ceremony of an ocean park and a wreath-laying activity at a monument during her four days and three nights there, before heading to St. Vincent and the Grenadines and St. Lucia.