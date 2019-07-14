TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- On Saturday (July 13), a 21 year old man in Kaohsiung, surnamed Han (韓), was arrested for the murder of a 46 year old woman, surnamed Wang (王), who was the mother of Han’s girlfriend, a 19 year old surnamed Cheng (鄭).

According to reports the murder occurred just after 8:00 a.m. outside a local market in Kaohsiung’s Dashe District (大社區) after the woman confronted her daughter and Han, and refused to let her daughter leave with him. Han then brandished a fruit knife and attacked Wang as she attempted to flee.

A market surveillance video records Han approaching Wang from behind in a parking lot and stabbing the woman once in her neck beneath her left jaw. She stumbles to the ground once, and stands back up again before falling to the pavement.

Her daughter reportedly screamed when she witnessed the attack. However, when Han returned to his scooter to flee the scene, the girl jumped aboard and abandoned her mother to die, reports UDN.

The swift attack had severed a major artery in Wang's neck, causing her to die blood loss at the scene of the crime. Paramedics rushed Wang to the hospital in an attempt to save her, but she was pronounced dead at the hospital at 9:12 a.m.

Han was arrested at his parent’s home hours later around 1:00 p.m. where he was found with Cheng. The two were reportedly unaware that the attack had resulted in Wang’s death.

It was initially reported that Cheng and Han had only been seeing each other a short time, and that Cheng’s parents were strongly opposed to her relationship with Han. However, a subsequent report from UDN has reported that the two have been in contact for many years.

Shockingly, phone messages discovered by police investigators, and Han’s own confession indicate that Cheng had previously instructed Han to murder her mother. The details of the case are still being investigated by authorities.