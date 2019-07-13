To celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival this year, Mandarin Oriental, Taipei presents three exquisite mooncakes: Traditional Cantonese, Handmade Chocolate, and Handmade Egg Custard made exclusively by chefs from Michelin-starred restaurant, Ya Ge.

Featuring a symbol of wealth and auspicious favours with the brilliant colourful parrots singing among the beautiful blossoms, the specially designed mooncake gift boxes make the perfect complement for you to enjoy a delightful Mid-Autumn Festival and to fulfil all your wishes for luxurious gift-giving this year.

Place your order before 18 August 2019 to enjoy early bird discount of 12% off. Other gift selections such as Mandarin Oriental pineapple cake, limited Mid-Autumn Festival pound cake and gift boxes are also available at The Mandarin Cake Shop. For more information, please call +886 (2) 2715 6656 or email to MOTPE-mooncake@mohg.com

Handmade Egg Custard Mooncake

Created by Chef de Cuisine Tse Man of Ya Ge, the Michelin one-star restaurant, the Handmade Egg Custard Mooncake is crafted with precise proportions of the finest ingredients. With a rich and creamy filling, the exquisite texture complemented by the enticing scent of the crust, this signature mooncake indulges guests with a memorable, heavenly taste. Priced at TWD2,180, each box contains six pieces. Limited 900 boxes only.

Traditional Cantonese Mooncake

The Traditional Cantonese Mooncake is also a popular choice for both adults and children! Three flavours, Yuzu Green Tea; Honey Black Tea; and Plum Oolong Tea, are offered. Priced at TWD1,680, each box contains six pieces.

Handmade Chocolate Mooncake

Made by Executive Pastry Chef Yam Lok Hin, the Handmade Chocolate Mooncake is a creative option for guests who are looking for an unconventional delight! The Handmade Chocolate Mooncake comes in three tempting flavours: Yuzu Caramel, Raspberry Lychee, and Sesame Oriental Beauty. Limited 500 boxes only. Priced at TWD2,380, each box contains six pieces.