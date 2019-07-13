TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Matsu Islands are hosting a summer music fest between July 12 and Aug. 17 to mark the 20th anniversary of the Matsu National Scenic Area Administration and the half-century history of the Beihai Tunnel (北海坑道).

Every Friday and Saturday during the event period, the departure hall of Matsu Beigan Airport will transform into a concert hall holding music performances featuring street artists of different genres, according to Tourism Bureau.

Visitors at the airport will also be treated to a cocktail made with the famed local sorghum liquor as its base, if they like and share information on the concert posted by the official Facebook page “Go Go Matsu” (馬祖愛趴Go).

Matsu, an archipelago of islets located north in the Taiwan Strait close to the coast of the Chinese province of Fujian and administered as Lienchiang County, is a tourist attraction best known for the “blue tears” spectacle. The natural phenomenon occurs between April and May, when clusters of marine algae give off a bioluminescent glow that creates a stunning sea of fluorescent blue.

Also a tourist highlight are a number of tunnels built in the 1970s for strategic purposes. The 640-meter long and 10-meter wide Beihai Tunnel, one of the awe-inspiring architectural wonders of Taiwan, was constructed in 1968 and took the effort of thousands of soldiers.

Beihai Tunnel (Matsu National Scenic Area photo)