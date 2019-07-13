TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The 2019 Sanxia Indigo Dye Festival takes place at Zushi Temple (祖師廟) in New Taipei next Saturday (July 20) and will put a spotlight on textile art from various cultures.

Now in its 18th year, the annual event will feature hands-on indigo dye sessions, exhibits, guided tours around Sanxia District, and more. The event is jointly organized by the Cultural Affairs Department of New Taipei, and the International Cooperation and Development Fund.

The fest promotes the art of indigo dye, an organic compound with a unique blue hue. It also celebrates the cultural heritage of Sanxia, an old district in the island’s most populous city.

Sanxia used to be well known for its vibrant commercial activities centered on fabric dyes, according to the Cultural Affairs Department. In the spirit of connecting with the world, this year the event will invite foreign visitors from 15 countries to share their fabric dye arts and handicrafts.

This will provide a platform for exchanges of aesthetics from various cultures in Asia, the Caribbean, Middle East, and Africa. Additionally, an indigo dye exhibition will take place at Sanxia History Museum between Wednesday (July 17) and Aug. 4.

Individuals wishing to learn more about local crafts – suit tailoring, edible oil extraction, tea making and so on – are invited to sign up for the one-day tour. More information can be found at the Cultural Affairs Department website. Inquiries can also be made via Sanxia District Office on 02-26711017, extension 508.