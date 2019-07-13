WORLD SPORTS at 2300 GMT

TOP STORIES:

TEN--WIMBLEDON

LONDON — Roger Federer beats Rafael Nadal in four sets to reach his 12th Wimbledon final. Novak Djokovic awaits in the title match. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

— TEN--WIMBLEDON-NOTEBOOK — Djokovic wins longest point ever recorded at Wimbledon. By Mattias Karen. SENT: 640 words, photos.

—TEN--WIMBLEDON-THE LATEST.

CRI--CWC FINAL-ENGLAND'S JOURNEY

LONDON — England captain Eoin Morgan keeps a diary that serves as a reminder of the four-year journey his team has made, from no-hoper to being within one victory of winning the Cricket World Cup. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 820 words, photos.

— CRI--CWC-PREVIOUS FINALS — A look at the 11 previous Cricket World Cup finals. By John Pye. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE

CHALON-SUR-SAONE, France — Dylan Groenewegen rebounds from a crash on the first stage to win the seventh, the longest of the Tour de France. By Samuel Petrequin. SENT: 620 words, photos.

— CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE-TASTE OF THE TOUR — Salty riders in the town of "white gold". By John Leicester. SENT: 730 words, photos, video..

— CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE-VAN GARDEREN — Top American rider Tejay Van Garderen out of Tour de France. By Samuel Petrequin. SENT: 280 words, photos.

CAR--F1-BRITISH GP

SILVERSTONE, England — Lewis Hamilton is spending Friday night figuring out how to get his Mercedes in a better position to challenge in qualifying as he pursues a record sixth British Grand Prix win. By Rob Harris. SENT: 540 words, photos.

GLF--BRITISH OPEN-WOODS

The new Tiger Woods manages his health more than his game. He has played just 10 rounds since winning the Masters. He goes into the British Open having not played since June 16, when he shot 69 in the final round of the U.S. PGA Championship. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 1,080 words, photos.

— GLF--BRITISH OPEN-CAPSULES — A capsule look at top contenders. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 920 words, photo.

— ATH--HERCULIS — Hassan breaks women's mile world record; Gatlin wins 100. SENT: 500 words.

— GLF--SCOTTISH OPEN — Wiesberger shoots 61 to join leaders. SENT: 340 words, photos.

