Memorial event held on Danube River for crew of sunken boat

By  Associated Press
2019/07/12 20:06
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — More than a dozen vessels have taken part in a memorial ceremony for the two-man Hungarian crew killed in a collision when a tour boat with South Korean tourists sank after colliding with a cruise ship on the Danube River.

During Friday's commemoration, an urn with the ashes of the sailor was placed in the river not far from the scene of the May 29 crash in downtown Budapest. The remains of the captain of the Hableany (Mermaid) will be buried later in a private ceremony.

Onlookers paid their respects to the victims by tossing flower petals into the river and lighting candles. A large wreath was also put in the water in memory of the 26 South Koreans killed in the mishap.