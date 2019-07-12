TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Taipei District Prosecutors Office on Friday (July 12) slammed the not-guilty verdict by the Taiwan High Court for ex-President Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) in the case surrounding the leaking of information from a judicial investigation in 2013.

A previous verdict saw Ma sentenced to four months in prison with the possibility of commutation to a NT$120,000 (US$3,860) fine.

However, on Friday, the High Court ruled that Ma had only been a passive player in the case and had not incited the then-prosecutor general to reveal the details of the investigation to him and to other senior government officials.

Ma’s handling of the information led to a major power struggle within the Kuomintang (KMT) between the president and then-Legislative Speaker Wang Jin-pyng (王金平), who won his legal case to prevent being expelled from the party and losing his job.

Taipei prosecutors were aghast that judges had reached a completely different verdict from the previous one in the same case, the Liberty Times reported. The court had not considered any evidence and restricted the time for the prosecution side to speak to a mere 10 minutes per person, the Taipei District Prosecutors Office said in a statement.

As the case affected the nation’s constitutional order and separation of powers, the prosecutors said they would gather all relevant materials and documents and publish them in one booklet for the public to reach their own conclusions, the Liberty Times reported.

