TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Taiwan Air Force is currently preparing for an air show and base tour at the Hualien Air Force Base scheduled for August 10 which will be open to the public.

After recent interest expressed by foreign residents of Taiwan in joining public events hosted by the Ministry of National Defense, the Air Force made a post on their Facebook page this week (July 10) inviting foreigners in Taiwan to join the event.

However, for all foreign residents who wish to visit the Air Base in Hualien for the event, which will take place on Aug. 10, between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., early registration is required. Foreigners must apply for entry to the event before July 25 according to the Air Force.

Foreigners must submit a photocopy of their passport and notify the Air Force they would like to attend by sending a letter addressed to Major Hsu Shejie (徐世杰少校) at the following mailing box: Hualien P.O. Box, No. 90319(花蓮郵政90319號信箱).

Interested persons can also inquire through the following phone number (Office: 03-8226364) and email address: franksam.tw@yahoo.com.tw.

The Facebook post also emphasizes that foreigners who wish to enter the base on the day of the event must bring their passport and other identification documents with them. Foreigners who have not applied in advance will not be permitted to enter.

Additionally, foreigners from China who are married to Taiwanese nationals and have not yet received a Taiwanese ID must bring their residency permit, and should also attend the event with their Taiwanese spouse who must also carry a valid ID. Those who fail to provide such documents will not be allowed to enter.

