TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – An eye-catching pavilion was recently added to Taipei Zoo -- the Pangolin Dome -- which since its opening on Tuesday (July 9) has become a hot topic among visitors to the recreational facility.

With a design inspired by the pangolin, a kind of mammal with layers of keratin scales covering its skin, the building has emerged as a new landmark of Taipei Zoo, not least for its distinctive appearance. The design also seeks to raise public awareness on the importance of the conservation of the endangered species, whose scales are a common target for poachers around the world.

The Pangolin Dome takes up an area of 1.5 hectares and cost NT$390 million to build. Comprised of six outdoor exhibits and one indoor pavilion, the 24-meter-tall complex is used to display tropical rainforest flora and fauna, according to Taipei Zoo.

The first of its kind on the island, the dome is touted as being certified eco-architecture. The building also boasts features that mimic ecological systems, characterized by trees, shrubs, and pools, and wildlife such as birds, mammals, amphibians, and fish.

Visitors are also invited to take a peek at the “behind-the-scenes” activities at the new complex. The animal kitchen and outdoor workstations are both worth a visit for those who wish to learn about the daily work of zookeepers and researchers.

Pangolin Dome (Taipei Zoo photo)

A pangolin (Taipei Zoo photo)