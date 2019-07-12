In this July 10, 2019, photo, a man walks on a bridge near the Bank of China Tower at Central, a business district of Hong Kong. It’s still the world’
HONG KONG (AP) — It's still the world's "freest" economy, one of the biggest global financial centers and a scenic haven for tycoons and tourists, but the waves of protests rocking Hong Kong are exposing strains unlikely to dissipate as communist-ruled Beijing's influence grows.
The end of the former British colony's 50-year grace period after China took control in 1997 is years away, and the protests have made only a minor dent in day-to-day business. But they point to issues clouding the outlook, as investors and residents fret that the city will lose its Western-style freedoms.
Many in Hong Kong believe their future hinges on keeping the civil liberties, independent courts and other advantages Beijing promised to preserve for at least a half-century after Britain ceded control under an arrangement dubbed "one-country, two systems."