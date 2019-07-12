TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The commissioner of Thailand’s Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB), Chinnapat Sarasin, visited Taiwan recently to thank the island for its assistance in nabbing a drugs gang in Chiang Mai last May.

Two Taiwanese and two Thai citizens were arrested with 51.74 kilograms of ketamine with an estimated street value of NT$100 million (US$3.2 million) on the island, the Central News Agency reported.

Information from the Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau (MJIB) based on the discovery of 320 kg of ketamines from Thailand found in Taiwan last January played a part in the action.

The NSB chief traveled to Taiwan on July 9 at the head of a delegation to personally hand a “certificate of appreciation” to the MJIB, the Taiwanese service said in a news release Friday (July 12).

The Thai authorities had found a rising number of Taiwanese nationals involved in the drugs trade, allowing for closer cooperation between the two countries, the MJIB said.