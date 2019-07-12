  1. Home
American League

2019/07/12 16:01
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 57 31 .648
Tampa Bay 52 39 .571
Boston 49 41 .544 9
Toronto 34 57 .374 24½
Baltimore 27 62 .303 30½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 56 33 .629
Cleveland 50 38 .568
Chicago 42 44 .488 12½
Kansas City 30 61 .330 27
Detroit 28 57 .329 26
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 57 34 .626
Oakland 50 41 .549 7
Texas 49 42 .538 8
Los Angeles 45 46 .495 12
Seattle 39 55 .415 19½

___

Tuesday's Games

AL 4, NL 3

Thursday's Games

Texas 5, Houston 0

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay (Chirinos 7-4) at Baltimore (Bundy 4-10), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Sanchez 3-12) at N.Y. Yankees (German 10-2), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-5) at Boston (Rodriguez 9-4), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 8-4) at Cleveland (Clevinger 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Cole 9-5) at Texas (Chavez 3-4), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-5), 8:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Nova 4-7) at Oakland (Fiers 8-3), 10:07 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 7-7) at L.A. Angels (Cole 0-1), 10:07 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay (McKay 1-0) at Baltimore (Means 7-4), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Toronto (Richard 1-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 7-4), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Covey 1-4) at Oakland (Bassitt 5-4), 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Morton 10-2) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Minnesota (Odorizzi 10-4) at Cleveland (Bauer 8-6), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 6-6) at Kansas City (Keller 4-9), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 3-3) at Boston (Sale 3-8), 7:15 p.m.

Houston (Miley 7-4) at Texas (Minor 8-4), 8:05 p.m.

Seattle (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Harvey 2-4), 9:07 p.m.