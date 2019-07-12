  1. Home
National League

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/07/12 16:01
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 54 37 .593
Washington 47 42 .528 6
Philadelphia 47 43 .522
New York 40 50 .444 13½
Miami 33 55 .375 19½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 47 43 .522
Milwaukee 47 44 .516 ½
St. Louis 44 44 .500 2
Pittsburgh 44 45 .494
Cincinnati 41 46 .471
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 60 32 .652
Arizona 46 45 .505 13½
San Diego 45 45 .500 14
Colorado 44 45 .494 14½
San Francisco 41 48 .461 17½

___

Tuesday's Games

AL 4, NL 3

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh (Archer 3-6) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 2-4), 2:20 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 10-4) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 4-3), 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-5) at Boston (Rodriguez 9-4), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Vargas 3-4) at Miami (Smith 4-4), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Anderson 3-2) at Milwaukee (Anderson 4-2), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 6-6) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-7), 8:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 5-5) at Colorado (Gray 9-6), 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Keuchel 2-2) at San Diego (Lamet 0-1), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Pittsburgh (Lyles 5-5) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 8-6), 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 6-4) at Miami (Gallen 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 7-8) at St. Louis (Hudson 7-4), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 3-3) at Boston (Sale 3-8), 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Bumgarner 5-7) at Milwaukee (Davies 7-2), 7:15 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 7-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 8-2), 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (Roark 5-6) at Colorado (Freeland 2-6), 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Teheran 5-6) at San Diego (TBD), 8:40 p.m.