TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A Belizean diplomat has vowed to garner support from the international community to grant Taiwanese entry to United Nations-affiliated organizations.

Last October, UDN reported that Taiwanese nationals were denied entry to the UN headquarters in New York despite having booked a guided tour of the facility in advance. Journalists from Taiwan have also been barred from covering UN-related events, including the World Health Assembly, apparently due to pressure from Beijing.

Lois Michele Young, the permanent representative of Belize to the United Nations, told reporters at a dinner gala held for President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) in New York on Thursday (July 11) that Taiwan’s allies in the UN would write a joint letter advocating for the country's right to participate in the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), among other international organizations, wrote UDN.

Young stated that she would join the other envoys in addressing two concerns. The first is the right of Taiwanese journalists to cover UN assemblies, and the other pertains to Taiwanese tourists being allowed to visit UN organizations, the report quoted her as saying.

Tsai, who is on a state visit to four countries in the Caribbean, has called upon allies to voice their support for the island during the next session of the UN General Assembly, which is slated to open in September.

Taiwan and Belize inked an agreement earlier this month to collaborate on fighting corruption. The two countries will mark the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties in October.