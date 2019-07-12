TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Fans of Alice in Wonderland are in for a treat. Alice – Into the Rabbit Hole, a touring exhibition that showcases select chapters from the British classic with art installations, is taking place at Songshan Cultural Park until Sep. 25.

The exhibition was curated by South Korea-based company Media & Art and has attracted more than 300,000 people with its large-scale art installations and multimedia artworks. Popular Korean pop stars from groups such as BTS, Blackpink, Kara have also visited the exhibition.

After Seoul, the exhibition traveled to Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, and other major cities. It was introduced to Taipei by JUSTLIVE company.

The exhibition features famous scenarios from Lewis Carroll's well-known children's book, Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland. Visitors can pretend to be the main character “Alice” and experience the rabbit hole, pool of tears, looking glass, mad tea party, chessboard theater, and more.

Additionally, Taiwanese ice cream brand Double V has launched 5 flavors of Alice-themed ice cream for the occasion. For more information, please visit the official website and the Facebook page.



The mysterious forest is the first installation of the exhibition. (Taiwan News photo)



The looking-glass space is based on "Through the Looking-Glass." (Taiwan News photo)



The rabbit hole section was created with four big screens. (JUSTLIVE photo)