CTBC Bank ATMs across Taiwan now offer service in 12 languages

Service now available in English, Vietnamese, Japanese, Korean, German, French, Spanish, Russian, Bahasa Indonesia, Thai, Portuguese, and Chinese

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/07/12 15:57
Photo from CTBC Bank

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s CTBC Bank (中國信託銀行) has announced that in response to the trends of globalization, it has introduced updated software for its ATM machines across Taiwan, which will offer service in 12 different languages.

Starting on Thursday (July 11), CTBC Bank’s ATMs, which number over 5,700, now offers service in English, Vietnamese, Japanese, Korean, German, French, Spanish, Russian, Bahasa Indonesia, Thai, Portuguese, and of course, Chinese.

The bank aims to boost its international profile, while also making banking more convenient for Taiwan’s international residents and tourists visiting the country.

The update follows on the success of CTBC’s successful implementation of six language options introduced from September 2018, which included Chinese, English, Japanese, Korean, Thai and Vietnamese languages.

CTBC Bank, which has partnered with 7-11 in Taiwan to provide ATMs at most 7-11 locations, is one of the most widely used bank services in Taiwan.

With six more languages added to the ATMs, CTBC bank estimates that 96 percent of all tourists coming the country, a number that surpassed 11 million people in 2018, will now be able to conduct basic banking operations in their native language, reports Liberty Times.
