Typhoon could form south of Taiwan by Tuesday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A Pacific high-pressure area which has formed to the south of Taiwan could develop into a typhoon by Tuesday (July 16), according to Wu Der-rong (吳德榮), an adjunct associate professor of atmospheric sciences at National Central University.

Wu said the Pacific high-pressure area will likely intensify into a tropical system on Tuesday and Wednesday (July 17). The weather in Taiwan during this period will be stable, sunny, and hot.

The pattern of afternoon rains brought by heat convection will be less pronounced early next week, predicted Wu. He said that the weather on Thursday (July 18) will depend on the development and direction of the tropical system.

According to the latest models by the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) and the United States Global Forecast System (GFS), the tropical system will enter the Bashi Channel south of Taiwan. However, Wu said there is still much "uncertainty" over whether it will strengthen into a "typhoon."

Wu said that if the system moves more northward, Taiwan will be in more danger, while if it turns south, Taiwan will be further away from the effects of the storm. Wu said that more observation will be needed and the picture will be much clearer by Monday (July 15).