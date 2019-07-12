BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. LeMahieu NYY 81 336 65 113 .336 Devers Bos 87 346 69 112 .324 Brantley Hou 85 337 48 109 .323 TAnderson ChW 70 271 39 86 .317 Polanco Min 85 356 57 111 .312 Alberto Bal 73 272 22 84 .309 Moncada ChW 79 305 49 94 .308 Merrifield KC 91 382 62 117 .306 MCabrera Det 80 283 22 86 .304 Martinez Bos 79 316 52 96 .304 Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 28; Encarnacion, New York, 25; GSanchez, New York, 24; Bregman, Houston, 23; Soler, Kansas City, 23; MChapman, Oakland, 21; Vogelbach, Seattle, 21; Kepler, Minnesota, 21; Abreu, Chicago, 21; 3 tied at 20.

Runs Batted In

Trout, Los Angeles, 67; Abreu, Chicago, 66; Bogaerts, Boston, 65; DoSantana, Seattle, 63; LeMahieu, New York, 63; Devers, Boston, 62; Rosario, Minnesota, 60; Soler, Kansas City, 59; GSanchez, New York, 57; 2 tied at 56.

Pitching

Lynn, Texas, 12-4; Giolito, Chicago, 11-3; Morton, Tampa Bay, 10-2; German, New York, 10-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-4; Verlander, Houston, 10-4; Gonzales, Seattle, 10-7; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Cashner, Baltimore, 9-3; ERodriguez, Boston, 9-4.