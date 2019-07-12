TAIPEI (Taiwan News)— The New Taipei City Tourism and Travel Department has extended the opening hours of the Shen’ao Rail Bike until Sep. 30.

The Shen'ao Branch Line (深澳線) is a single-track railway branch line of the Taiwan Railways Administration that runs through Ruifang (瑞芳) and Keelung. Using technology and art, the New Taipei City government has redesigned a tunnel to reflect the theme of love, in keeping with the upcoming Qixi Festival.

The previously abandoned Shen'ao Line tunnel has been transformed into a sky full of stars. People are invited to ride through it on the rail bikes, which have been decked out with a pufferfish design.

Visitors can access the newly revamped Shen’ao Rail Bike at Badouzi railway station (八斗子火車站). The attraction will also include romantic light installations.

According to department director Chung Chi-Jian (張其強), the Shen’ao Rail Bike has been a popular attraction since its launch. Hence, the department decided to extend the opening hours during summer vacation.

The railway will add six more shifts from 6 to 8:30 p.m. and will be in operation until September 30, Chung explained.

The New Taipei City Tourism and Travel Department has also launched two new travel packages, include boat trips to well-known sites and squid fishing. For more information, please visit the official website and Facebook page.