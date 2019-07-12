  1. Home
Shen’ao Rail Bike open hours extended through September

Redesigned branch line features new theme for Qixi Festival

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/07/12 11:34
Shen’ao Rail Bike is running late until September. (New Taipei City photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)— The New Taipei City Tourism and Travel Department has extended the opening hours of the Shen’ao Rail Bike until Sep. 30.

The Shen'ao Branch Line (深澳線) is a single-track railway branch line of the Taiwan Railways Administration that runs through Ruifang (瑞芳) and Keelung. Using technology and art, the New Taipei City government has redesigned a tunnel to reflect the theme of love, in keeping with the upcoming Qixi Festival.

The previously abandoned Shen'ao Line tunnel has been transformed into a sky full of stars. People are invited to ride through it on the rail bikes, which have been decked out with a pufferfish design.

Visitors can access the newly revamped Shen’ao Rail Bike at Badouzi railway station (八斗子火車站). The attraction will also include romantic light installations.

According to department director Chung Chi-Jian (張其強), the Shen’ao Rail Bike has been a popular attraction since its launch. Hence, the department decided to extend the opening hours during summer vacation.

The railway will add six more shifts from 6 to 8:30 p.m. and will be in operation until September 30, Chung explained.

The New Taipei City Tourism and Travel Department has also launched two new travel packages, include boat trips to well-known sites and squid fishing. For more information, please visit the official website and Facebook page.