AP Weekly Sports Calendar

These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:

FRIDAY, July 12

thru 14, London — tennis, Wimbledon.

thru 28, France — cycling, Tour de France.

thru 14, Silvis, Illinois — golf, US PGA Tour, John Deere Classic.

thru 14, North Berwick, Scotland — golf, European Tour, Scottish Open.

thru 14, Sylvania, Ohio — golf, US LPGA Tour, Marathon Classic.

Monaco — athletics, Diamond League, Herculis.

thru 21, Liverpool, England — netball, World Cup.

Osaka, Japan — boxing, Robert Brant vs. Ryoya Murata for Brant's WBA middleweight title, Ken Shiro vs. Jonathan Taconing for Shiro's WBC light flyweight title.

Carson, California — boxing, Rey Vargas vs. Tomoki Kameda for Vargas' WBC junior featherweight title; Diego De La Hoya vs. Ronny Rios for interim WBA featherweight title.

SATURDAY, July 13

No new major events.

SUNDAY, July 14

London — cricket, World Cup final: New Zealand vs. England.

Cairo — football, African Cup semifinals.

Silverstone, England — auto racing, F1, British GP.

Toronto — auto racing, IndyCar, Indy Toronto.

MONDAY, July 15

thru 21, Newport, Rhode Island — tennis, ATP, Hall of Fame Open.

thru 21, Umag, Croatia — tennis, ATP, Croatia Open.

thru 21, Bastad, Sweden — tennis, ATP, Swedish Open.

thru 21, Lausanne, Switzerland — tennis, WTA, Ladies Championship Lausanne.

thru 21, Bucharest, Romania — tennis, WTA, Bucharest Open.

thru 23, Budapest, Hungary — fencing, world championships.

TUESDAY, July 16

No new major event.

WEDNESDAY, July 17

thru 20, Midland, Michigan — golf, US LPGA Tour, Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational.

Cairo — football, African Cup third-place match.

THURSDAY, July 18

thru 21, Portrush, Northern Ireland — golf, British Open.

thru 21, Nicholasville, Kentucky — golf, US PGA Tour, Barbasol Championship.

FRIDAY, July 19

Cairo — football, African Cup final.

SATURDAY, July 20

Johannesburg — rugby, Rugby Championship, South Africa vs. Australia.

Buenos Aires, Argentina — rugby, Rugby Championship, Argentina vs. New Zealand.

thru 21, London — athletics, Diamond League, Anniversary Games.

Newton, Iowa — auto racing, IndyCar, Iowa 300.

Edmonton — triathlon, world series.

SUNDAY, July 21

No new major events.