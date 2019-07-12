AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:
These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:
|FRIDAY, July 12
thru 14, London — tennis, Wimbledon.
thru 28, France — cycling, Tour de France.
thru 14, Silvis, Illinois — golf, US PGA Tour, John Deere Classic.
thru 14, North Berwick, Scotland — golf, European Tour, Scottish Open.
thru 14, Sylvania, Ohio — golf, US LPGA Tour, Marathon Classic.
Monaco — athletics, Diamond League, Herculis.
thru 21, Liverpool, England — netball, World Cup.
Osaka, Japan — boxing, Robert Brant vs. Ryoya Murata for Brant's WBA middleweight title, Ken Shiro vs. Jonathan Taconing for Shiro's WBC light flyweight title.
Carson, California — boxing, Rey Vargas vs. Tomoki Kameda for Vargas' WBC junior featherweight title; Diego De La Hoya vs. Ronny Rios for interim WBA featherweight title.
|SATURDAY, July 13
No new major events.
|SUNDAY, July 14
London — cricket, World Cup final: New Zealand vs. England.
Cairo — football, African Cup semifinals.
Silverstone, England — auto racing, F1, British GP.
Toronto — auto racing, IndyCar, Indy Toronto.
|MONDAY, July 15
thru 21, Newport, Rhode Island — tennis, ATP, Hall of Fame Open.
thru 21, Umag, Croatia — tennis, ATP, Croatia Open.
thru 21, Bastad, Sweden — tennis, ATP, Swedish Open.
thru 21, Lausanne, Switzerland — tennis, WTA, Ladies Championship Lausanne.
thru 21, Bucharest, Romania — tennis, WTA, Bucharest Open.
thru 23, Budapest, Hungary — fencing, world championships.
|TUESDAY, July 16
No new major event.
|WEDNESDAY, July 17
thru 20, Midland, Michigan — golf, US LPGA Tour, Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational.
Cairo — football, African Cup third-place match.
|THURSDAY, July 18
thru 21, Portrush, Northern Ireland — golf, British Open.
thru 21, Nicholasville, Kentucky — golf, US PGA Tour, Barbasol Championship.
|FRIDAY, July 19
Cairo — football, African Cup final.
|SATURDAY, July 20
Johannesburg — rugby, Rugby Championship, South Africa vs. Australia.
Buenos Aires, Argentina — rugby, Rugby Championship, Argentina vs. New Zealand.
thru 21, London — athletics, Diamond League, Anniversary Games.
Newton, Iowa — auto racing, IndyCar, Iowa 300.
Edmonton — triathlon, world series.
|SUNDAY, July 21
No new major events.