SUEZ, Egypt (AP) — Algeria blew a 1-0 lead and a penalty in regulation time before squeezing past Ivory Coast in a shootout to make the semifinals at the African Cup of Nations on Thursday.

There was drama in the shootout, too, which Algeria won 4-3 to cap a pulsating game.

Wilfried Bony had his penalty saved in the shootout to give Algeria the advantage. But Youcef Belaili hit the post with a spot kick that would have won it for the Algerians.

Straight after, Ivory Coast captain Serey Die had to score to send the shootout to sudden death, and he cannoned his penalty off the same post.

Algeria led in regulation after Sofiane Feghouli's goal in the 20th minute. Striker Baghdad Bounedjah missed a penalty for Algeria soon after halftime, and Jonathan Kodjia equalized for Ivory Coast.

Algeria will play Nigeria in Sunday's semifinals.

