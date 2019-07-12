LANCASTER, Ky. (AP) — As Kentucky authorities investigate the disappearance of a woman, they have discovered human remains buried near a house and charged a man with evidence tampering and corpse abuse.

According to an arrest citation, police received a tip about a foul odor at a Garrard County property Wednesday afternoon. Unidentified human remains were discovered later that night "concealed in an unnatural position beneath the surface of the ground," the citation states.

David Sparks of Lancaster was taken into custody shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday. The property where the remains were found belongs to a relative of Sparks.

The Madison County jail did not have a record of an attorney for Sparks.

The arrest came as police continued to investigate the January disappearance of Savannah Spurlock. Police did not directly tie Sparks' arrest to her disappearance, but news outlets reported the property where the remains were found had been searched previously in connection with the 23-year-old's disappearance. She was last seen leaving a Lexington bar with several men.

The arrest citation says that in addition to the human remains, investigators found "items of evidence believed to be connected to the missing persons case" that were last known to be in the control of the missing person and Sparks.

According to Kentucky State Police, the human remains were taken to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Frankfort for an autopsy and identification.