Australia vs. England Scoreboard

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Scoreboard on Thursday after the Cricket World Cup semifinal between Australia and England at Edgbaston:

AUSTRALIA

David Warner c Bairstow b Woakes 9

Aaron Finch lbw b Archer 0

Steve Smith run out (Buttler) 85

Peter Handscomb b Woakes 4

Alex Carey c sub (Vince) b Rashid 46

Marcus Stoinis lbw b Rashid 0

Glenn Maxwell c Morgan b Archer 22

Pat Cummins c Root b Rashid 6

Mitchell Starc c Buttler b Woakes 29

Jason Behrendorff b Wood 1

Nathan Lyon not out 5

Extras: (6lb, 10w) 16

TOTAL: (all out) 223

Overs: 49

Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-10, 3-14, 4-117, 5-118, 6-157, 7-166, 8-217, 9-217, 10-223

Bowling: Chris Woakes 8-0-20-3, Jofra Archer 10-0-32-2 (2w), Ben Stokes 4-0-22-0, Mark Wood 9-0-45-1 (4w), Liam Plunkett 8-0-44-0 (3w), Adil Rashid 10-0-54-3 (1w).

ENGLAND

Jonny Bairstow lbw b Starc 34

Jason Roy c Carey b Cummins 85

Joe Root not out 49

Eoin Morgan not out 45

Extras: (1lb, 12w) 13

TOTAL: (for 2 wickets) 226

Overs: 32.1

Fall of wickets: 1-124, 2-147

Did not bat: Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood.

Bowling: Jason Behrendorff 8.1-2-38-0 (1w), Mitchell Starc 9-0-70-1 (3w), Pat Cummins 7-0-34-1 (2w), Nathan Lyon 5-0-49-0, Steve Smith 1-0-21-0 (1w), Marcus Stoinis 2-0-13-0 (1w)

Toss: Australia.

Result: England won by eight wickets

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena, Sri Lanka, and Marais Erasmus, South Africa

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand. Match referee: Ranjan Madugalla, Sri Lanka