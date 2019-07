BC-TEN--Wimbledon Results

Wimbledon Results

LONDON (AP) — Results Thursday from Wimbledon at The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Semifinal

Simona Halep (7), Romania, def. Elina Svitolina (8), Ukraine, 6-1, 6-3.

Mixed Doubles

Quarterfinal

Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic and Wesley Koolhof (5), Netherlands, def. Artem Sitak, New Zealand and Laura Siegemund, Germany, 6-1, 6-2.

Juniors Men's Singles

Quarterfinal

Shintaro Mochizuki (8), Japan, def. Anton Matusevich, Britain, 6-3, 6-3.

Martin Damm (4), Czech Republic, def. Carlos Alcaraz Garfia (10), Spain, 6-1, 6-4.

Carlos Gimeno Valero, Spain, def. Dalibor Svrcina, Czech Republic, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Harold Mayot, France, def. Illya Beloborodko, Ukraine, 6-4, 6-4.

Juniors Women's Singles

Quarterfinal

Emma Navarro (1), United States, def. Natsumi Kawaguchi (6), Japan, 4-6, 6-1, 6-1.

Daria Snigur, Ukraine, def. Polina Kudermetova, Russia, 6-2, 6-4.

Diane Parry (4), France, def. Elsa Jacquemot, France, 6-1, 6-4.

Alexa Noel (10), United States, def. Priska Madelyn Nugroho, Indonesia, 7-6, 6-2.

Juniors Men's Doubles

Second Round

Arthur Fery, Britain and Toby Samuel, Britain, def. Taha Baadi, Canada and Filip Cristian Jianu, Romania, 6-2, 6-2.

Govind Nanda, United States and Liam Draxl (7), Canada, def. Loris Pourroy, France and Baptiste Anselmo, France, 6-4, 6-3.

Juniors Women's Doubles

Second Round

Funa Kozaki, Japan and Amarissa Kiara Toth, Hungary, def. Carlota Martinez Cirez, Spain and Ane Mintegi del Olmo, Spain, 6-4, 6-1.

Abigail Forbes, United States and Savannah Broadus, United States, def. Martyna Kubka, Poland and Weronika Baszak, Poland, 6-4, 7-5.

Anastasia Tikhonova, Russia and Alina Charaeva (2), Russia, def. Kristyna Lavickova, Czech Republic and Fruhvirtova Linda, Czech Republic, 4-6, 7-6, 6-3.