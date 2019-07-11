WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

TEN--WIMBLEDON

WIMBLEDON, England — In the women's semifinals, former No. 1 Simona Halep faces Elina Svitolina, then Serena Williams takes on Barbora Strycova. Play has started. By Howard Fendrich. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos.

TEN--WIMBLEDON-MEN

WIMBLEDON, England — After going more than 1½ years without playing each other anywhere, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will be meeting at a second consecutive Grand Slam tournament when they face off in Wimbledon's semifinals. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 660 words, photos.

— With

—TEN--WIMBLEDON-THE LATEST.

CRI--CWC-AUSTRALIA-ENGLAND

BIRMINGHAM, England — England needs 224 to beat Australia and reach its first Cricket World Cup final since 1992. Only Steve Smith, with 85 off 119 balls, offers any real resistance for the Australians as they are dismissed for 223 in 49 overs in the second semifinal at Edgbaston. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 350 words, photos. Will be updated with result.

— With:

— CRI--CWC-BLEEDING CAREY — Helmet knocked off, bloodied Carey bats on for Australia. By Brian Church. SENT: 240 words, photos.

— CRI--CWC-WORLD CUP-THE LATEST.

CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE

CHAMPIGNEY, France —With a brutal 20% incline at the top, Stage 6 to the Planche des Belles Filles ski station offers the sternest test so far for top Tour contenders. By John Leicester. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 1700GMT.

— With:

— CYC--TOUT DE FRANCE-TASTE OF THE TOUR. AP's daily look at gastronomy and culture on the Tour. By Samuel Petrequin. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos, video by 1700GMT.

— CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE-BEVIN — NZ rider withdraws after ribs broken. SENT: 260 words, photo.

SOC--AFRICAN CUP

CAIRO — Last two quarterfinals: Ivory Coast vs. Algeria and Madagascar, the underdog team everyone is talking about, vs. Tunisia. By Gerald Imray. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 2200 GMT.

OLY--RUSSIAN DOPING-MUTKO

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Vitaly Mutko, who was Russia's Sports Minister during the doping-tainted Winter Olympics in Sochi, wins an appeal against his lifetime ban from the games. CAS, however, doesn't stop IOC from not inviting Mutko to all future games. SENT: 340 words, photos.

SOC--ARSENAL-KOSCIELNY

LONDON — Arsenal says captain Laurent Koscielny has refused to travel with the team for its preseason tour to the United States. SENT: 70 words, photo.

