Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, July 11, 2019

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, nice;82;73;Mostly cloudy;81;74;SW;9;83%;61%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clouding up, warm;105;86;Partly sunny;105;87;WSW;8;40%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;100;71;Sunny and breezy;95;69;W;20;40%;1%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Plenty of sunshine;81;68;Plenty of sunshine;87;73;E;12;49%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A p.m. t-shower;70;57;Spotty showers;69;56;NNW;10;83%;74%;4

Anchorage, United States;Showers and t-storms;70;58;Smoky with some sun;70;56;W;8;76%;44%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, warm;103;80;Sunny and hot;111;84;SE;10;15%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunshine and warm;87;59;High clouds and warm;88;58;ENE;9;32%;0%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and very warm;85;64;Partly sunny, warm;85;67;NE;9;46%;4%;4

Athens, Greece;A t-storm in spots;81;65;Lots of sun, nice;84;65;ESE;7;41%;16%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;62;50;A little a.m. rain;60;52;WSW;8;89%;74%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;114;82;Sunny and hot;114;81;WNW;14;16%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;75;A stray thunderstorm;89;75;SE;4;73%;75%;5

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;84;70;A t-storm in spots;89;70;W;11;57%;64%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;High clouds;94;77;High clouds;95;78;S;7;59%;39%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny and humid;83;71;Sunny and humid;84;70;ENE;9;70%;3%;10

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, nice;86;70;Partly sunny and hot;91;72;NE;6;53%;13%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;Warmer with sunshine;77;55;A p.m. t-storm;78;58;E;5;47%;60%;8

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;75;59;Showers and t-storms;70;58;SE;4;87%;85%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;65;46;Partly sunny;66;48;SE;7;70%;44%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;81;54;Sunny and pleasant;82;54;E;6;45%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Some sun, pleasant;79;58;Showers and t-storms;72;58;ESE;7;69%;85%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Clearing, a t-shower;75;57;Rainy times;71;57;NNW;8;74%;75%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny, nice;75;54;Partial sunshine;76;56;S;4;52%;12%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Spotty showers;78;53;A p.m. t-storm;69;57;SSW;5;54%;66%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A p.m. t-storm;61;55;Mostly sunny;61;43;S;7;78%;4%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;83;66;A stray shower;82;65;NE;6;35%;49%;7

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny, warmer;83;70;Clouds and sun;81;71;WSW;7;68%;30%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;103;79;Sunny and hot;106;77;NNE;8;23%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Low clouds and fog;67;52;Mostly sunny;64;45;SE;11;68%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Partial sunshine;78;64;A shower or t-storm;77;66;SE;4;78%;71%;11

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy, warm;97;82;Warm with hazy sun;101;82;S;9;51%;36%;12

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny, cooler;77;63;Mostly sunny;82;70;SW;7;54%;4%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy;89;80;Brief showers;86;79;SW;10;78%;90%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny, nice;70;54;Spotty showers;71;55;SW;5;61%;67%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and nice;84;75;Some sun, pleasant;83;76;W;6;76%;5%;12

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, warm;96;73;Partly sunny;93;74;NE;7;52%;2%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sun and clouds;86;70;An afternoon shower;86;70;S;13;75%;54%;8

Delhi, India;Blowing dust;102;85;Hazy sun and warm;102;85;SW;9;49%;14%;12

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;95;64;Partial sunshine;94;63;SW;7;26%;34%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Couple of t-storms;88;79;Morning showers;89;79;S;10;84%;87%;4

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;92;69;Sunny and pleasant;85;69;SSE;5;60%;3%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Thundershowers;71;55;Spotty showers;68;51;NW;14;71%;66%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and hot;104;73;Sunny and hot;104;75;NNE;7;17%;1%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, nice;78;69;Partly sunny;82;68;WSW;8;67%;11%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Some brightening;94;80;High clouds;94;83;SSE;5;69%;38%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;75;41;Sunny and nice;74;41;E;7;24%;0%;6

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;87;74;A t-storm in spots;91;76;E;6;68%;42%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny, cooler;58;45;Clouds and sun, cool;61;48;W;7;59%;27%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Warm with some sun;95;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;94;78;SW;8;67%;56%;10

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm in spots;88;82;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;82;SSW;11;75%;57%;11

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;88;77;Sunshine and breezy;88;77;ENE;17;58%;33%;13

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;73;Cloudy;88;74;W;12;59%;44%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Warm with some sun;99;82;A strong t-storm;97;80;NW;8;66%;75%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy and humid;71;63;Sun and clouds, nice;78;63;ENE;6;58%;5%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Sun and some clouds;90;72;Sunny;92;72;E;8;57%;11%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;106;86;Sunny and very warm;101;84;WNW;7;33%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and warm;76;44;Sunny and nice;73;42;N;4;26%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;106;65;Sunshine, very hot;103;70;N;5;11%;8%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Areas of low clouds;93;84;Partly sunny;94;84;SW;16;58%;31%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;Thunderstorms;79;67;Heavy thunderstorms;74;67;ESE;6;85%;96%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;100;81;Partial sunshine;98;81;S;13;36%;20%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;A p.m. t-shower;66;52;Some sun, a t-shower;72;51;WNW;7;62%;78%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny, breezy;92;78;A t-storm in spots;90;78;ENE;15;58%;44%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;84;68;Periods of sun;85;68;W;7;60%;17%;7

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;93;81;Hazy sun, a t-storm;91;79;SSW;8;79%;66%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;92;76;A t-storm or two;92;74;ESE;6;72%;65%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny, mild;60;28;Partly sunny, mild;60;28;NE;7;20%;0%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;84;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;80;75;SW;8;85%;81%;5

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;65;60;Clouds and sun;65;61;SSE;9;79%;27%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunshine and hot;94;67;Sunny and cooler;78;65;W;7;66%;24%;11

London, United Kingdom;A p.m. t-shower;76;60;A stray shower;74;57;NW;12;64%;78%;8

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;83;65;Partly sunny;86;67;S;5;53%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Nice with some sun;81;67;Some sun, pleasant;76;68;SW;7;74%;2%;7

Madrid, Spain;Very hot;100;72;Very hot;103;75;N;5;23%;0%;11

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;88;82;Mostly sunny;91;83;S;5;63%;44%;11

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;85;73;A shower in places;88;75;NE;4;74%;60%;8

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;80;WSW;6;63%;68%;11

Melbourne, Australia;A shower;55;50;A couple of showers;57;42;WNW;19;72%;78%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;73;55;A p.m. t-storm;72;57;WNW;5;58%;80%;13

Miami, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;80;Periods of sun;89;82;ESE;7;66%;42%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Sun and clouds;67;51;A thundershower;66;47;NE;6;77%;78%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;84;77;Decreasing clouds;84;77;SW;13;71%;71%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;A p.m. t-storm;63;54;Partly sunny;57;48;S;8;87%;25%;2

Montreal, Canada;A strong t-storm;85;67;A shower or t-storm;80;65;W;5;69%;56%;8

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;65;51;Showers around;61;48;NNE;8;76%;79%;2

Mumbai, India;Cloudy, downpours;88;81;Spotty showers;87;81;SSW;12;84%;86%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;78;56;Periods of sun;77;54;NE;7;55%;27%;9

New York, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;73;Partly sunny;87;71;NW;7;66%;29%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very hot;101;75;Hot with sunshine;96;67;W;15;36%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Thickening clouds;73;54;Sunny and pleasant;76;58;NE;9;56%;0%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and a t-storm;75;71;Partly sunny;84;72;NNE;9;69%;44%;10

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;76;51;Spotty showers;74;54;SSE;7;50%;65%;5

Ottawa, Canada;A strong t-storm;84;64;Not as warm;78;60;WSW;11;72%;12%;8

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A thunderstorm;84;78;Spotty showers;83;77;ESE;12;82%;86%;5

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;87;75;Showers and t-storms;86;76;NNE;7;80%;82%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;74;A shower;87;73;E;6;75%;64%;10

Paris, France;Sunny intervals;85;60;Partial sunshine;79;59;NW;8;52%;28%;8

Perth, Australia;A shower in the a.m.;66;50;Partly sunny;66;48;E;7;63%;0%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;High clouds;94;77;Partly sunny and hot;97;78;SW;6;49%;31%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;89;66;Partly sunny;82;67;SE;16;65%;24%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;95;74;A t-storm in spots;95;74;ESE;7;45%;45%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;72;58;Showers and t-storms;72;60;SSW;7;69%;84%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly cloudy;80;64;Sunshine and nice;85;66;SSW;6;59%;55%;10

Quito, Ecuador;Some sun, pleasant;72;51;A little p.m. rain;73;50;SSW;8;51%;70%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;78;63;Partly sunny, nice;77;62;SSW;9;70%;10%;11

Recife, Brazil;Rain this morning;83;72;Showers around;83;71;SSE;10;68%;74%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy;57;52;Mostly cloudy;57;52;NNW;4;82%;44%;3

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;68;52;Partly sunny;64;47;NE;7;58%;15%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and beautiful;78;62;Sunny and pleasant;78;63;NNE;5;64%;0%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;106;79;Partly sunny;111;81;NW;10;8%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;87;68;Partly sunny, nice;87;68;SSW;8;51%;27%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds and cool;58;43;A morning shower;61;50;WNW;7;59%;57%;2

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;69;56;Partly sunny;68;57;SW;11;71%;0%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;81;63;Showers and t-storms;80;65;ENE;6;72%;89%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;87;79;A stray shower;87;78;ESE;13;72%;73%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;78;66;A p.m. t-storm;75;65;ESE;6;97%;81%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun, nice;83;60;Inc. clouds;80;58;NNW;7;31%;5%;9

Santiago, Chile;Partial sunshine;57;39;Mostly sunny;58;37;SW;3;49%;11%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;89;73;A t-storm in spots;89;74;NNE;7;66%;78%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and very hot;96;60;Plenty of sunshine;88;62;NW;5;45%;58%;11

Seattle, United States;Periods of sun;76;60;Mostly cloudy;77;60;NE;5;61%;34%;6

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;78;64;Mostly sunny;82;70;W;5;64%;66%;11

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;82;73;Rain and drizzle;82;72;ENE;9;83%;91%;5

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny, warm;91;79;Mostly sunny;89;81;SE;6;71%;39%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny, nice;71;52;Clouds and sun, nice;75;53;S;7;47%;16%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;86;77;Mostly sunny;86;80;E;9;71%;44%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Sun and some clouds;70;48;Periods of sun, cool;64;51;SE;5;64%;44%;3

Sydney, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;68;52;Mostly sunny;70;53;NNW;14;50%;7%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A thick cloud cover;91;82;A t-storm in spots;97;82;WSW;7;64%;50%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny, cool;59;47;Partly sunny;64;50;WSW;9;53%;19%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and hot;106;80;Sunny and hot;106;82;ESE;6;20%;0%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;89;68;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;64;NW;14;47%;74%;9

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny, warm;101;83;Sunny and hot;105;84;SSE;7;12%;1%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Brilliant sunshine;91;77;Abundant sunshine;91;78;W;10;54%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and beautiful;84;65;Mostly sunny;86;66;E;4;45%;17%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Rain, a thunderstorm;70;66;Periods of rain;72;68;N;9;90%;73%;2

Toronto, Canada;A strong t-storm;81;63;Clouds and sun, nice;77;63;NNW;9;69%;9%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and cooler;87;74;Sunny and pleasant;87;73;ENE;7;63%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;91;71;Sunny and less humid;95;72;W;10;35%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A shower;86;54;A t-storm in spots;81;55;NE;7;44%;45%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Some sun, a shower;72;58;Clouds and sun, nice;73;59;ESE;4;58%;61%;6

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;77;60;Showers and t-storms;72;62;W;7;67%;86%;3

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;95;79;High clouds and hot;93;78;WSW;6;57%;55%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Spotty showers;68;48;A thundershower;68;47;E;6;73%;78%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;69;51;A passing shower;77;55;E;4;44%;80%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunny and breezy;59;52;Showers around;59;53;NW;19;83%;76%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Downpours;86;78;Downpours;88;78;WSW;6;79%;85%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, warm;95;63;Mostly sunny, warm;94;63;NE;4;32%;8%;11

